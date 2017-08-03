Top Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch coming to Edinburgh

Have your say

THE team behind a top Glasgow restaurant are venturing east to open a new venture in the Capital.

Ox and Finch have unveiled plans to launch their first Edinburgh restaurant venture, BABA in autumn.

The eatery is set to open it’s doors on 130 George Street and will offer diners a menu of Eastern Mediterranean mezze dining in the heart of the city.

This new project is the result of a partnership between Ox and Finch’s Jonathan MacDonald and Daniel Spurr, and London-based Gorgeous Group.

Glasgow-born David Barnett has been appointed as Head Chef.

BABA is set to open to the public on 2 October 2017.

Jonathan MacDonald, said, “We have been overwhelmed by the success of Ox and Finch in Glasgow, and are so excited about bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the people of Edinburgh.”