Tough weather conditions add to rush hour commute

Heavy rain and poor visibility has added to the rush hour traffic this morning with significant delays across Edinburgh.

Parts of the M8 and City Bypass came to a standstill as cars struggled with excess surface water and wintry conditions.

Lasswade Road, Morningside, Glasgow Road, Seafield Road, Burdiehouse Road, St John’s Road & Cowgate Holyrood Road.

Edinburgh Bypass partially blocked due to an accident adding to delays.

Those travelling to the Capital via the A1 also faced delays due to a road traffic accident over a bridge at the River Esk. Police and emergency services were at the scene.

There are also reports of a broken down lorry on Frogston Road West.

Commuters are being urged to take care when travelling and plan ahead.