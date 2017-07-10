TOWIE star eats his words after jibes at Josh Taylor

Reality TV star James Argent was forced to eat his words on social media after trash-talking Edinburgh boxer Josh Taylor.

The 29-year-old took to social media before Taylor’s bout with Ohara Davies calling the Capital fighter a ‘bum’ and a mug, along with other unsavoury names.

Before the fight, Arg tweeted: “En route to Glasgow to watch my bro @oharadavies knock some complete mug/bum clean out!”

However, the TOWIE star was left stunned after Taylor came out on top at Braehead Arena, and even deleted his earlier tweets.

Fans were quick to jump on to Arg however after the Commonwealth Games gold medalist won.

Arg did have the final say on the matter however tweeting: “Well done and respect to @JoshTaylorBoxer.”