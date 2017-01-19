Traffic light issue causing lengthy delays at Hermiston Gait

Commuters have been told to plan ahead when commuting to and from Edinburgh this morning due to a traffic light issue at Hermiston Gait.

Heavy traffic is building up at the approach with delays of up to 50 minutes from the M9 approach as a result of traffic light failure on the Hermiston Gait roundabout.

It is likely that as rush hour continues, queues will worsen.

Commuters have been asked to plan ahead and expect slow-moving traffic.

An incident heading east from Glasgow at J24 Helen Street is also causing delays for those heading to Edinburgh.