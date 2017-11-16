Traffic roundup: Rush hour delays across Edinburgh | Torphichen street closed

Have your say

Traffic is moving slowly across the Capital as the rush hour comes to an end.

* This story will be updated throughout the day to offer the latest traffic news from across the Capital **

There have been reports of delays on the Queensferry Crossing approach, the M8 city bound and the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Traffic has been held up on typical routes such as the A90, A8, M8 and M9 towards Edinburgh.

On the A71 traffic is queuing from Hermiston Park and Ride to City Bypass.

The closure of Torphichen Street due to emergency cable works has added to delays wuth traffic heavy at Palmerston Place, Morrison Street, Grove Street and Morrison Link.

There are additional queues now on Belford Road, Chester Street and West Maitland Street.

There is no southbound traffic between Palmerston Place and Torphichen Street until further notice. East/West routes expected to remain open.

Traffic is building on Lothian Road, Charlotte Square, Queensferry Street, Palmerston Place, Haymarket and Morrison Street as a result of the closure of Torphichen Street.