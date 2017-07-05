Trafficker caught with drugs worth £300k jailed

A drug trafficker was jailed today after he was caught with amphetamine worth more than £300,000 on the streets when police spotted him carrying heavy shopping bags.

Officers later searched Ross McMullan’s then home in Whitburn, in West Lothian, and found 30 and a half kilos of the Class B drug in tubs inside supermarket “bag for life” carriers.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that police had initially seen McMullan (32) on January 9 this year outside the house in Townhead Gardens carrying the weighted bags from a vehicle into the common stairwell.

Advocate depute Ian Wallace said he was later spotted at another location in Whitburn and detained and taken to Livingston police station.

Officers then carried out a search at his home and found the drugs inside the shopping bags.

The prosecutor said that such an amount of amphetamine would be destined to be divided up for onward supply.

McMullan, a fencer, was interviewed by police and said that he had been moving furniture that day. He said: “I wasn’t supplying nobody.”

McMullan, of Balbakie Road, Harthill, Lanarkshire, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine at 59 Townhead Gardens, Whitburn, on January 9, when he appeared in court today.

The court heard that although he had a criminal record he did not have previous convictions for drugs and had never served a jail sentence.

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said it was accepted that a prison sentence was likely to be inevitable and made no motion for bail to be continued.

Judge Craig Scott QC remanded McMullan in custody and continued the case for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing.