Tragedy of babies born drug addicts

Tragedy of 112 babies born addicted to drugs in NHS Lothian

The prevalence of so-called neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), whereby a mother’s use of illegal or legal drugs during pregnancy affects the baby in the womb, was revealed by Freedom of Information legislation.

Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “There figures are utterly heart-breaking. To think that a new- born baby is having to start life in rehab is beyond imagination. What makes it worse is that each case is a tragedy that could have been avoided.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Whilst these statistics are troubling, drug use among the general population continues to fall, while drug taking levels among young people remain low. The Scottish Government has invested over £630m to tackle problem alcohol and drug use since 2008,”