Train chaos on Edinburgh-Glasgow line due to signalling fault

Trains were cancelled this morning as commuters faced a rush hour backlog following a signalling fault between West Calder and Fauldhouse with disruption expected until around 10am.

Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts will terminate and start back from West Calder.

Replacement buses are being offered to commuters between Motherwell and Livingston South via Holytown, with buses also linking up with services that are operating.

Engineers are on the site and are working to repair the issue as soon as possible.

Some services between Glasgow Central – Edinburgh are running with cross country services between Motherwell and Edinburgh Waverley also running.

Glasgow Queen St - Edinburgh via Bathgate, Falkirk and also Network Rail services are running normally.