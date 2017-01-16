Trains running as normal after Forth Bridge safety checks

Scotrail have confirmed their services are back to normal after warning commuters that they faced significant delays due to safety checks being carried out on the Forth Bridge.

Services between Edinburgh, Dundee, Kirkcaldy & Perth had been disrupted as a result of the checks, however, operations have now concluded.

Numerous journeys had been cancelled, delayed or revised as a result of the disruption

Services are now running normally again after an earlier safety inspection of the track due to a broken rail.