Trainspotting 2 soundtrack to be released on vinyl

With Trainspotting 2 now out in the theatres, movie goers can relive the film by listening to the soundtrack on vinyl.

With re-released and remixed versions of the classics as well as a host of new tunes, the new soundtrack features a list of well-known and breakthrough artists.

Artists such as Young Fathers, Blondie. Wolf Alice and Iggy Pop all feature on the soundtrack which has been released before the

It is being pressed in June and will be released on vinyl, however, it has not been confirmed if every song will feature on the pressing.

The T2 soundtrack is listed below.

1. Iggy Pop – ‘Lust for Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

2. High Contrast – ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’

3. Wolf Alice – ‘Silk’

4. Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’

5. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – ‘Relax’

6. Underworld /Ewen Bremner – ‘Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail)’

7. Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’

8. The Rubberbandits – ‘Dad’s Best Friend’

9. Blondie – ‘Dreaming’

10. Queen – ‘Radio Ga Ga’

11. Run D.M.C. vs. Jason Nevis – ‘It’s Like That’

12. The Clash – ‘(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais’

13. Young Fathers – ‘Rain or Shine’

14. Fat White Family – ‘Whitest Boy on the Beach’

15. Underworld – ‘Slow Slippy’

