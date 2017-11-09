Tram Inquiry: Council had ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with contractor

THE tram inquiry today heard of claims that the council’s tram firm TIE had a “gentleman’s agreement” with the contractors which accepted the price for the project was always going to be more than stated.

Former TIE chief executive Richard Jeffrey said the allegation - which has been strenuously denied - was that construction firm Bilfinger Berger had an understanding with his predecessor Willie Gallagher over the contract and the implications for the cost.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Hardie, is looking at why the cost of the project soared from just over £500m when the contract was signed to the final £776m for a truncated route completed three years late.

Mr Jeffrey told the inquiry: “It was alleged by, I believe Richard Walker [managing director of Bilfinger Berger UK Limited], that TIE knew this was never a price for the whole contract - the phrase he used was this was only ever a price for a three-wheeled car - and that the agreement, the exclusions from the price, the price assumptions and the other various exclusions were there simply to get the headline price down, to be added back in after the contract was signed.”

Mr Jeffrey added: “I only had one conversation with Wille Gallagher in my time at TIE and it was about this and he denied it.”

He said other members of the team also thought it was “nonsense”.

Inquiry counsel Jonathan Lake said: “It might also be described as a common understanding that the parties were going to conclude a contract on one price in the knowledge it was going to go up.”

In his written statement to the inquiry Mr Jeffrey said he first became aware of the alleged “gentleman’s agreement” in July 2009 when he met senior Bilfinger executive Dr Jochen Keysberg - the same meeting where Mr Jeffrey says Dr Keysberg told him: “This is a great contract for us. It allows us to hold you to ransom”.

The written statement says: “Keysberg alleged that they had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Willie. Gallagher, the effect of which was that TIE was fully aware of the shortcomings of the contract before it was signed and that the gentleman’s agreement was. that TIE would honour the understanding that this was never a price for the whole tram.

“The phrase ‘we’ll never get a tram built’ was also a phrase they used in that meeting.

The later phrase from Richard Walker was that it was only ever the price for a three wheeled car.

“Following the July 6 meeting I conlactect Willie Gallagher about the alleged .gentlemen’s agreement. He dismissed it as nonsense. I checked with other TIE and [law firm] DLA team members .but no one had any knowledge of this agreement.

“I find it incredible that any party would proceed on a project of this value on the basis of a gentleman’s agreement in any event.”