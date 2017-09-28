Tram Inquiry: Timing of Princes St delay ‘surprise to everybody’

The deterioration of Edinburgh’s tram contract – prompting work on Princes Street to grind to a halt for months – was a “smack in the face” for all involved in the project, the inquiry has heard.

According to former Transport Scotland official John Ramsay, the timing of the dispute was also a “surprise to everybody” because of how quickly things came to a head.

Mr Ramsay, who worked on the tram venture as a project manager from 2005 until 2013, was giving evidence as the inquiry nears the end of its fourth week.

It previously heard how work on Princes Street came to a standstill for months in 2009 as a result of an ongoing dispute between tram firm TIE and main contractors Bilfinger.

Asked about the dispute, Mr Ramsay said: “The timing came as a surprise to everybody. It certainly shocked ministers that the contract did deteriorate as quickly and as openly as it did.

“It was so public, it was so immediate. It was a smack in the face for everybody that the contract which had been so new and so fresh had deteriorated in such a dramatic way.”

Transport Scotland withdrew from the scheme’s governance in May 2007 but was still its main funder having put £500 million into the project.

Mr Ramsay remained as the transport agency’s main point of contact with the TIE and the council until his retirement.

The inquiry was read an email from Mr Ramsay to fellow Transport Scotland official William Reeve, dated March 23, 2009 and providing a summary of the Princes Street agreement.

In it, Mr Ramsay claims he had been advised that “no additional money will be paid and that the Princes Street Agreement does not affect the lnfraco contract”.

He said this advice had been provided at the time by Stewart McGarrity of TIE.

However, Mr Ramsay said Transport Scotland did not agree with this standpoint.

In his written submission, he said they felt this “was an example where TIE was being either over-optimistic or putting a brave face on things”.

The inquiry continues.