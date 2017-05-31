Tram lawyers: ‘We warned you 2 years ago a cyclist would die’

A law firm representing over 100 cyclists seriously injured by tram tracks has today criticised the council following the death of a 24-year old woman on Princes Street.

The cyclist died after coming off her bike and being hit by a tour company minibus after the wheel of her bike caught in the tram tracks, causing her to fall.

The 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she passed away.

Patrick McGuire a partner at Thompson’s solicitors, said: “Almost two years ago to the day I spoke out about the need for urgent action to be taken by the council to make the tram lines safer for cyclists because if it wasn’t we would be facing a fatality.

“No action was taken to make these safety improvements. Today’s awful accident is heartbreaking and all the more so because this should not have happened.

“Other UK cities with tram systems have no where near the level of accidents that Edinburgh does.

“Those with responsibility over this matter must take a long hard look at themselves today.”

The solicitor told the Evening News in 2012: “The situation in and around Princes Street is a fatality waiting to happen,”

“In all the cases we are dealing with if the cyclist had been subsequently hit by a vehicle after falling from their bike then it’s possible they wouldn’t be here today.

“It’s a disgrace that the council is continuing to bury its head in the sand and is refusing to implement simple safety measures to ensure the city centre is a safe place for all who use it.

A city council spokesman said: “We were very saddened to hear of the tragic accident involving a cyclist and a minibus in the city centre.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman.

“At this time, we cannot speculate on the circumstances of the accident but we will work with Police Scotland as they continue their investigations.

“The council and our partners take road safety extremely seriously and we constantly review the range of measures we have in place to ensure that the Capital’s roads are safe for all road users, including cyclists.”