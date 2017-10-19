Trams official was told ‘drop concerns or risk losing your job’

AN official tasked with monitoring risk on the Capital’s tram project has said he was essentially told to “get back in his box” when he challenged a superior over changes to risk allowance.

Mark Hamill told the inquiry into the troubled scheme that his query left him “in danger of becoming an irritant” - and that he might even lose his job - if he continued to raise such concerns.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Hardie, heard Mr Hamill was employed by tram firm TIE as risk manager in May 2007 and that he stayed with the company until December 2010.

It was read an email from then TIE finance director Stewart McGarrity in February 2008, sent to various staff members providing budget figures for financial close.

In a reply, sent to Mr McGarrity on the same day, Mr Hamill said he was concerned that the risk allowance appeared to have been reduced before the risk had been transferred or closed.

He added his second concern was that the new risk allocation was “not sufficient” for the risks which TIE would retain.

Mr Hamill told the inquiry: “I was very concerned. I was concerned as to why it was being changed without an apparent justification.

“It didn’t reflect the risk profile as I understood it.”

Inquiry counsel Jonathan Lake QC asked Mr Hamill about Mr McGarrity’s response to the challenge.

He responded: “The gist of what was said was that my role here was to follow instructions I was being given and that there were people involved in negotiations that had more knowledge than me.”

Asked if Mr McGarrity was “angry”, he said he was, adding: “Essentially it became, for want of a better phrase, get back in your box.

“I was in danger of becoming an irritant. Another colleague said to me be careful because you are going to be in danger of losing your job if you keep going back and challenging.”