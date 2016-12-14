Trapped badger rescued from hole in Bonnyrig

The Scottish SPCA has rescued a badger stuck down what looked like a mine ventilation shaft or old well in Bonnyrig, thanks to an observant member of the public.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by John Stevenson on December 10 who was walking his dog when they came across the badger who couldn’t climb back out the hole.

Inspector Stephanie McCrossan said, “Mr Stevenson had tried to make a ramp with lots of branches to enable the badger to free herself, but the drop was too steep so we eventually got a ladder to reach her.

“I was able to catch her very easily and she managed to survive her ordeal unscathed. Due to her being so fit and healthy I was able to release her straight back into the wild, where she can roam freely.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.

The hole