Travel advice issued ahead of 6 Nations clash at Murrayfield

Rugby fans heading to watch the Six Nations matches at Murrayfield in February and March and those travelling nearby are being advised to take note of travel arrangements.

Picture Ian Rutherford

On Saturday February 4 , Scotland will take on Ireland in their first match of the tournament, with the match kicking off at 2:25pm. A sell-out crowd of 67,000 fans is expected.

The public are being urged to leave as much time as possible for any journeys to or near the stadium, as delays are expected.

A series of road closures will be in place - Russell Road will be closed from 9:00am and Corstorphine Road, Haymarket Terrace, West Approach Road and West End Crescents will be closed from 4:00pm, resulting in all traffic being diverted via Ravelston Dykes.

On Saturday February 25 Wales are the visitors with the sell-out game kicking off at 2:25pm.

For this match, Russell Road will close at 9:00am , with the Corstorphine Road, Haymarket Terrace, West Approach Road and West End Crescents closures coming into effect at 4:00pm.

On Saturday March 18, Scotland’s final Six Nations clash for 2017 will take place against Italy with a kick off time of 12:30pm.

A near sell-out crowd is expected with Russell Road closing at 7:00am and the closures of Corstorphine Road, Haymarket Terrace, West Approach Road and West End Crescents closures coming into effect from 2:00pm.

Those travelling to the games by public transport can find live information on bus services on Lothian Buses’ website, while Edinburgh Trams will again be running an enhanced service to Murrayfield, with full details online.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Hinds said: “Scotland Six Nations home games always generate huge excitement in the city and as ever there will be large crowds heading to Murrayfield to watch the action live this month and next.

“Make sure you’ve checked out all the information you might need so you can plan your journey in advance. Have fun – and come on Scotland!”

Find out more about road closures and diversions on the Council website and keep up to date by following EdinTravel on Twitter.

More information about getting to BT Murrayfield can be found at on the Scottish Rugby website.