Travel advice issued ahead of Hibs Betfred Cup semi-final

Scotrail have issued travel advice ahead of the Betfred Cup Semi Finals this weekend, with Hibs featuring in the first semi on Saturday October 21.

Hibs will face Celtic at Hampden park in a 12:15 kick off in Glasgow

Supports have been warned to expect significantly busier commutes and that trains will be much busier than normal.

Scotrail are adding extra carriages to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida / Kings Park, the closest stations to Hampden Park to try and ease congestion.

Fans are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central prior to kick off.

Hibs supporters have also been reminded that there are three different routes you can travel on to Glasgow. Trains via Falkirk High will be extremely busy.

Other tips for travelling

Buy your ticket before you board. You’ll need a valid ticket for travel, and checks will be in place at many stations.

Check your train times. Remember to leave time to catch any connecting services that you need.

Listen up! We’ll have extra staff on the ground to help things go smoothly. To help them help you, please listen to their instructions.

Download the ScotRail app. You can use it to buy tickets, check train times, and see live service information.

Don’t leave it too late – services will be busy, and you might not be able to board your first choice of train.