Travel advice issued ahead of Queensferry Crossing celebrations

Travel advice has been issued for the Queensferry Crossing opening celebrations with drivers being reminded that the Forth Road Bridge is in operation over the weekend.

More than 50,000 people are expected to walk over the Queensferry Crossing with the official opening on Monday and the community day on Tuesday.

It is predicated that surrounding roads will be very busy and drivers and those taking part are being asked to plan ahead.

Traffic Scotland’s Stein Connelly said : “With the events to celebrate the opening of the bridge we are expecting an increase in the volume of traffic around the area in the next few days. All changes are clearly signed and road users are being directed to the Forth Road Bridge.

“These are once in a lifetime events and we really appreciate people’s patience when they are taking place.

“We would urge everyone to carefully consider their travel plans. If they are not attending the events we would appreciate them avoiding the area where possible as delays are expected. They should leave extra time for any journey and they should check all of the available sources of information for the latest travel times before they leave for their destination.

“The Traffic Scotland website and Twitter feed will have reliable and up to date information and we would strongly advise planning ahead.

“Pedestrian and cyclist access to the Forth Road Bridge will continue across this time - although a shuttle bus will operate on the September 4 when the official opening ceremony for the Queensferry crossing is taking place. The Forth Bridges website has all of the details on arrangements.”

Visitors should note that the Forth Road Bridge car park at South Queensferry will be closed to the public on 2, 3 and 4 September