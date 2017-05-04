Travel warning ahead of European rugby final in Edinburgh

EXTRA carriages will be added to trains heading for Edinburgh on the day of rugby’s European Champions Cup final.

Clermont Auvergne meet Saracens at Murrayfield on Saturday, May 13 with tens of thousands of fans set to gather in the Capital.

ScotRail said it would be adding carriages to trains all day between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, and on services to Tweedbank, Glenrothes, Helensburgh and Milngavie.

Passengers have been warned that queuing systems will be in place at Haymarket station after the match.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “We’ll be using every train at our disposal to add extra carriages to services towards Edinburgh, however, trains are expected to be very busy.

“Make sure to check your times on our website or app.”