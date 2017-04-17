Tributes as Hibs coach dies suddenly

A LONG-serving Hibs academy coach has died after suffering a suspected heart attack before Saturday’s title decider.

Gordon Mealyou, 54, was about to set off for the match when he collapsed suddenly.

Mr Mealyou had been with Hibs since 2006 and worked with the club’s young players.

Tributes were paid to the lifelong Hibs fan by chairman Rod Petrie and academy boss Eddie May.

Mr Petrie said: “Gordon served the club as a coach in our academy since 2006. He worked with all age groups and was this season a coach with our U15s and U17s. Our thoughts are with his wife, family and friends. Everyone at the Club has been shocked and saddened at this news.”

Mr May said: “It is very sad news. I have known Gordon a long time, and played against him. First and foremost, he was a good person. Gordon was devoted to developing local young footballers to go on to represent his club at first team level. It was a real passion for him.

“He was also looking forward to being involved in taking the Academy forward as part of the Scottish FA ‘Project Brave’ programme. We will be talking with his fellow coaches and the many young players in the Academy Gordon worked with and helped develop over the years. This is a real loss.”

Mr Mealyou is survived by his wife and two children.