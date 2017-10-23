Tributes paid to man killed outside Edinburgh social club

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a large disturbance outside an Edinburgh pub

Mark Squires, 44, has been named locally as the man killed in the incident.

The man died after being found unconscious in a lane next to the Longstone Inn in Edinburgh at around 1.30am.

Residents expressed their shock following the incident with eyewtiness Christine Wright telling Evening News she had heard “a lot of commotion” at the time of the incident.

Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a man died following a disturbance in the south west of the city. Picture; Neil Hanna

One friend, who wished not to be named, said: “I knew Mark through all my teenage years and he was such a lovely guy.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly. Everyone is really shocked that he’s been killed especially as it was following a fundraising event for his friend who died about a month ago.”

Another shared a tribute on social media saying: “Absolute gent, thoughts are with all the family. Rip mate.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

DCI Keith Hardie from the Major Investigation Team said: “We believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance in the lane at the side of the Longstone Inn, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch immediately.”

Thomas Moles licensee of the Longstone Inn said in a statement:“We are horrified that something so terrible could happen in this neighbourhood. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

“The Longstone Inn closes at midnight so the pub had shut some time before the incident is reported to have happened and there was nobody on the premises.”