Trio linked with serious Waverley Bridge assault

POLICE Scotland have released images of a group of 3 males they wish to trace in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh’s city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and was taken to hospital following the attack, which happened on Waverley Bridge at around 0330am.

Detectives are keen to trace the males pictured within the CCTV footage, who are seen to be within the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognises these images is asked to contact police immediately.

Detective Constable Graham McIlwraith said: “The victim suffered a serious head injury as a result of this incident and police have been conducting various enquiries including viewing several hours of CCTV footage from in and around Edinburgh City Centre.

“The males pictured are believed to be of significance to our investigation and anyone who can assist in tracing them is asked to come forward.

“Similarly, we would ask these males to get in touch with police and help with our investigation.”

Those with information can contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident number 0973 of July 23, or the charity Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.