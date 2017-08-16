Triplets join thousands of new P1s in Edinburgh

Have your say

Triplets Zoe, Justin and Anna Liu beam on their very first day of school.

The five-year-old siblings joined their classmates at Currie Primary this morning as schools across the Capital went back after the summer holidays.

They are the only triplets starting primary one in Edinburgh this year, but are joined by 69 sets of twins.

In total 4,637 pupils started their first day at school in Edinburgh today.