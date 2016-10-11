Two arrested in West Lothian armed robbery

Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged two men in connection with an armed robbery in Kirknewton on Monday, October 10th.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The men will appear in Livingston Sheriff Court tomorrow, Wednesday October 12.

Inquiries are on-going to identify other individuals believed to have been involved in the incident.

Officers will continue high-vis patrols in Kirknewton for the time being to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to approach an officer on patrol or telephone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.