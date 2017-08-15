Two cars involved in Ravelston crash

Police are on the scene after two cars were involved in a crash on Orchard Road South.

The Incident took place at 9:40.

A Rolls Royce and a Honda CR-V collided at the junction at Belford Gardens.

It is understood that air bags were deployed and an ambulance has been called.

Commuters have been told to avoid the area if possible. Police are currently directing traffic flow.