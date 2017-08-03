Two charged following serious Waverley Bridge assault

POLICE in Edinburgh have confirmed that two men, aged 23 and 25, have been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 23, on Waverley Bridge.

A 25-year-old victim suffered a fractured skull and severe facial injuries following what officers say was an unprovoked attack at about 3.30am.

Both men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 3.

Officers would like to thank those who responded to our witness appeal.