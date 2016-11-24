Two charged for drug offences following police operation in Midlothian

Two men have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs act following a proactive police operation in Midlothian on Wednesday, November 23rd

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

A subsequent search of the car revealed a quantity of class A drugs and associated paraphernalia.

The estimated street value of the drugs is £12,000.

The men, aged 25 and 35, have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and are expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 24th.

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison of the Community Policing Unit based in Dalkeith said: “Thanks to some excellent police work a significant quantity of dangerous drugs have been removed from our streets.

“Tackling drugs and associated crimes is one of the top priorities for Police Scotland and we will always act on information that is passed to us.

“Anyone who wants to report drug activity in their area can contact police on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”