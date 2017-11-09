Two charged in East Lothian police ‘day of action’

Police in East Lothian have charged two people in connection with domestic abuse offences following a day of action by officers in East Lothian.

On Wednesday November 8 in the High Street area of Musselburgh a man was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic breach of bail.

The 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Thursday 9 November).

In the Robertson Drive area of Tranent a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a historical domestic assault and will appear in court at a later date.

A further two men were detained and released following interview.

Detective Inspector Stuart Reid of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling domestic abuse and our enforcement activity yesterday shows that these offences will not be tolerated.

“Officers treat all reports of domestic abuse with the utmost professionalism and I would encourage victims to come forward to Police so we can continue to bring those responsible to account.”

Anyone who has concerns or information about domestic abuse can report these to Police Scotland via 101, or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.