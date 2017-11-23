Two charged with armed robbery in Ferry Road incident

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that two men, aged 22 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with a series robberies and housebreakings across the city.

The incidents happened between Sunday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 22.

The 35-year-old has also been charged with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ferry Road on Wednesday, November 22.

Both men will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, November 23.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: “Our officers are dedicated to tackling crimes of violence and dishonesty whenever they occur.

“An extensive investigation was conducted to trace these suspects as quickly as possible and I would like to thank the public for their support as we progressed our enquiries.”