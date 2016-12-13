Two injured in road collision on B9080

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a serious road collision on the B9080.

The incident happened around 4.20 p.m. on Monday 12th December on the Kirkliston to Winchburgh road.

A Volvo S40 was travelling west when it was involved in a collision with a Honda CRV, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result, the 48-year-old male driver of the Volvo sustained a number of injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The 72-year-old female driver of the Honda sustained a hip injury and was also taken to hospital before later being discharged.

Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes said: “We are still working to establish what exactly happened to result in this collision and any other motorists who were on the B9080 at the time and witnessed this incident should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.