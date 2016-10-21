Two men arrested following Midlothian robberies

Police in Midlothian have arrested two men and two youths in connection with a number of housebreaking offences.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Local officers charged a 23-year-old man on Thursday, October 20th, following a series of housebreakings, thefts of vehicles and attempted housebreakings, in the Loanhead, Roslin, Bilston, Bonnyrigg and Dalkeith areas.

The man has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, October 21st.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and two males, aged 15 and 14, were traced and arrested following a separate break-in to a shed in Galadale, Newtongrange, in the early hours of Friday, October 21st.

The 18-year-old has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, October 21st. The juveniles will be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Local Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “Housebreaking remains a local policing priority in Midlothian and I can reassure the public that we will do everything possible to trace those involved in this crime.

“These latest arrests should send a clear message that we will thoroughly investigate all information that is passed to us and take appropriate action.

“Housebreaking often has a devastating impact on families and individuals but there are a number of steps that can be taken to protect your property.

“Thieves are opportunistic by nature and our message is simple, don’t give them the excuse.

“By ensuring windows and doors are properly secured before you leave the property or at night can help safeguard your home, outbuildings and business premises.

“Local policing teams are happy to provide a range of crime prevention advice to the public, who can, alternatively, visit our website www.scotland.police.uk.”

If you want to report a crime in your area please contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.