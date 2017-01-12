Two men arrested for drug offences in Midlothian

Two men have been arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police in Midlothan recovered various drugs in Dalkeith and Newtongrange.

Officers carried out a search of a Toyota Yaris in Newbattle Road, Dalkeith, on Wednesday January 11 where they found quantities of diazepam and heroin within the vehicle along with a bow and arrow.

A subsequent search of two addresses in Sixth Street and Ninth Street, Newtongrange, resulted in over 200g of heroin worth around £20,500 being seized.

Police also recovered air weapons and other drugs paraphernalia during these searches.

The men aged 39 and 28 are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 12th January where they are also charged with road traffic and firearm offences.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from the Lothians and Borders Proactive Unit said: “Information from the public led to the search of the vehicle in Dalkeith, which, in turn, resulted in a significant quantity of heroin being recovered in Newtongrange and I would like to thank those who contacted us to report their concerns.

“Whenever intelligence is received it is assessed and appropriately acted upon and anyound found to be involved in criminal activity, including drug offences, will be robustly dealt with.

“Tackling drug crime is a priority within the Lothians and Scottish Borders and anyone wishing to report crimes of this nature occurring in their local area can do so my contacting us on 101, or by making an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”