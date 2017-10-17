Two men charged after 18 properties targeted in crime spree

Police in Edinburgh have charged two men following a number of housebreakings, thefts and attempted housebreakings in the city

The incidents took place at 18 properties in the city centre, New Town, Newington and Broughton areas between August 23 and September 26 2017.

The properties included houses, flats and business premises with thousands of pounds worth of items being stolen during the crime spree.

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with 18 of these incidents and a 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with 10.

Detective Sergeant Peter Grady of Edinburgh’s Community Investigation Unit said: “We’ve conducted extensive enquiries into these incidents, including the use of forensics and our Search & Recovery Team to trace the stolen items, and two men have now been charged.

“Having your home or business broken into can be an extremely distressing experience and we remain committed to using all the resources at our disposal to bring perpetrators of such crimes before the courts.

“Always ensure that your property is kept appropriately secured and please call us on 101 if you see any suspicious behaviour in your community, always dialling 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.