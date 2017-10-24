Two men charged after murder of Edinburgh man, Mark Squires

Two men have been charged following the murder of 44-year-old Mark Squires in Edinburgh on Sunday October 22.

Mr Squires from Edinburgh sustained a number of serious injuries during the incident in a lane at the side of the city’s Longstone Inn.

Emergency services were called to the scene during the early hours of Sunday and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but died a short time after.

Police confirmed yesterday that a murder probe was being launched, and following extensive inquiries, warrants were executed for the arrest of two men.

The men aged 21 and 23 are in custody and are scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday October 25.

A third man has been detained by police in connection with the investigation.

Two women who detectives were eager to trace have also now been spoken to and assisted with the ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Dave Pinkney of the Major Investigation Team said: “I am very grateful for the assistance of the local community, who have showed great support to the family and friends of Mark Squires and to my team whilst carrying out our inquiries locally. Our deepest sympathies remain with Mark’s family and friends at this time.

“I would also like to thank the Longstone Inn and the Jaflong Tandoori for their patience whilst we examined the scene of the incident which happened outside their premises whilst they were closed.

“I’m still keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the disturbance and there will be additional patrols in the area to offer further reassurance and for people to speak to should they be able to assist the investigation.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team via 101 and quote incident number 486 of the 22nd. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.