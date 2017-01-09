Two people in hospital after collision on busy Edinburgh road

Two people are in hospital after a car crashed into a barrier at a roundabout on a busy city road.

Police received reports of the collision on the A1 at Milton Road around 12.50pm which involved a Hyundai Matrix.

The driver and his female passenger were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident, which took place east of the junction with Milton Road West.

It is understood the pair were not seriously injured and they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road has now reopened, but motorists are reporting long tailbacks on the A1.