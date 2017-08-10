Two police officers ‘assaulted’ at train station

Two transport police officers were allegedly assaulted when carrying out an arrest at Haymarket Station.

The incident happened at around 11am on Tuesday August 8 at Haymarket Station as police attempted to arrest a man.

It is alleged that a 24-year-old man resisted arrest and attempted to tackle two officers before a member of the public intervened.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated threatening and abusive behaviour.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to the member of the public, who left without giving his details.”

He added: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to them.”