Uber launches gift cards for UK users

Car-hailing service Uber has launched gift cards for journeys in the UK.

The ride-sharing app will now allow users to buy cards with a minimum value of £15 for use on its traditional service and the UberEATS food delivery service.

Users can buy and send electronic cards through the firm’s official app, or from Uber’s website where personal messages can also be added.

The value can then be put towards journeys on the service or to order food via UberEATS.

Physical cards will also be available in more than 800 WHSmith stores in the UK, Uber said.

The technology firm is keen to attract new customers after a series of controversies in recent months, as well as the departure of several executives.

One incident saw chief executive Travis Kalanick caught on video arguing with an Uber driver over fares earlier this year.

He later apologised.

The company has also been locked in a court battle with Google’s Waymo over self-driving car technology.

“Today we are excited to announce the launch of Uber gift cards for the first time in the UK,” the company said in a blog post.

“Whether it’s a birthday present for that friend who has everything, a little something for travel lovers to explore cities or a treat for food lovers - the Uber gift card really is for everyone.”