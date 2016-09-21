“Unattended item” that closed city road deemed unsuspicious

A bomb disposal team has deemed an “unattended item” on Colinton Road as unsuspicious.

Police were called to the scene, near Redford Barracks, shortly before 11am today after a man was seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Officers have closed Colinton Road between Colinton Mains Road and Patie’s Road.

Inspector Graeme Dignan of Drylaw Police Station has been overseeing the response, he said: “This item was not a threat and there was no danger to the public at any time, I would like to thank people in the area for their patience whilst this situation was brought to a safe conclusion.

“We are now investigating how the item came to be left outside the barracks, and want to speak to anyone who was in the Colinton/Craiglockhart/Colinton Mains areas this morning and may have seen the man described or has any other information that may assist.”

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about the man who is described as white, in his 50s, tall and of heavy build with short brown hair

