Unclaimed estates with Edinburgh connections could reveal secret millionaires

Millions of pounds of unclaimed inheritance is waiting to be claimed form the UK government including people born in Edinburgh.

Records published by the Treasury in Westminster revealed that there are 14 unclaimed estates in England involving people who were born in the Capital - while four others have family links to the city.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their estate will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property. This is called ‘Bona Vacantia’. This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal possessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could be entitled to a share of the deceased person’s property or estate, if you’re a relative.

The details on the value of their estates haven’t been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will, the following people are entitled to claim the estate.

-husband, wife or civil partner

-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

-mother or father

-brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

-half brothers or sisters or their children

-grandparents

-uncles and aunts or their children

-half uncles and aunts or their children

If you notice a name on the below list which you think could be a former relative, then you could be in for some money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vista Division of the Government Legal Department. This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Edinburgh area. If you recognise their name, then you could be entitled to claim their estate.

Kenneth Alexander 05/07/1959

Christine Mary Brogan 25/12/1937

Elizabeth Hammond 31/03/1904

John Eric Huddeston 07/01/1945

Christine Lawrie 24/12/1897

Ronald Robertson 03/05/1919

Alex Townsley 17/06/1953

George Barclay 08/03/1935

Margaret Corbett 26/04/1924

Amy Cunningham 22/12/1910

Robert Grant 13/09/1934

Ella Anderson Parker 01/01/1916

Sadie Wheelan 27/10/1904

David Simpson Patterson 27/08/1912

John Walter Vallinis Craggs 30/07/1937

James Lindsay 20/05/1922

Angus MacMillan 06/01/1931

Frederick Smith 13/05/1910