University of Edinburgh loses 96 EU staff, new study finds

Edinburgh University ranks third in the UK for loss of European Union (EU) staff in the past year, a study has found.

More than 1,300 EU academics have left British universities in 2016/17, a rise of 30% compared to 2014/15, a study by the Liberal Democrats has found.

Edinburgh University had the third-highest loss of EU staff of all UK universities with 96 in the past year, up from 76 the previous year and 62 in 2014/15, according to figures accessed through Freedom of Information.

Cambridge topped the table for universities which provided data for all three years, with 184 EU academics leaving in 2016/17 up from 178 the previous year.

The University of Westminster was second, with 120 EU staff quitting in the past year, up from 87 in 2015/16.

Elsewhere in Scotland, a total of 51 EU academics have left St Andrews University in 2016-2017 while Dundee University has lost 24 of these staff members.

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The surge in academics from Europe leaving our universities since Brexit is an alarming trend.

“Our universities thrive when they can be open to the talent from Europe and around the world.

“Students and staff in Scotland are living with uncertainty hanging over their future.

“Theresa May must bear responsibility for her stubborn refusal to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living here.”

