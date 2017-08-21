Unveiled: Unesco status of Forth Bridge recognised

Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has claimed “nobody can hold a candle” to Scotland’s bridges after unveiling a plaque commemorating the Forth Bridge’s world heritage status.

Construction of the railway crossing was completed in 1890 after eight years of labour.

In 2015, it was given the Unesco recognition to confirm the historic structure’s position as a feat of engineering.

The unveiling comes less than two weeks ahead of the opening of the nearby Queensferry Crossing.

Mr Yousaf said: “The plaque really is a great honour for me to be able to unveil.

“I’m unveiling the Unesco world heritage inscription that was received back in 2015.

“Today is definitely the right day to unveil that of course, because we have the Queensferry Crossing in less than a couple of weeks.

“That just adds, again, to the iconic nature of the bridges. All three bridges have their own unique, iconic nature.

“People of course want to come down and see it as a tourist attraction, now knowing it’s a world heritage site, I think that will attract even more people to come and see it.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The Forth Bridge is one of the world’s most instantly recognisable bridges and a true marvel of Scottish engineering.

“It was fantastic to see it awarded world heritage status and this plaque is an excellent commemoration for all the hard work put in to achieve this.”

The Queensferry Crossing will open to traffic on Wednesday, August 30 with an initial 40mph limit.