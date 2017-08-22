Using your phone as a Satnav? Here’s what you need to know

It’s no secret that many driver use their mobile as a satnav in their car, with Google traffic updates and instant updates often proving very popular.

However, phones remain a danger on the roads with strict laws in place to limit their use when driving.

Anyone caught using their phone faces a £200 fine and a 6 point penalty. Furthermore, any new drivers (of less than 2 years) will lose their license right away.

What many do not realise is that if they touch their phone when driving they are breaking the law.

Essentially, this means that if you are going to use your phone as a satnav, there’s a chance you could break the law.

Contrary to what some believe, the law still applies in a traffic jam or when at a red light.

So what steps can you take?

Preprogrmaming your phone is one way around the law. Although it’s an offence to be seen using a hand held phone, regardless of whether driving has been affected, this is not the case for hands-free phones.

By making sure you can remain hands free, you do not need to touch your phone and are therefore not breaking the law.

A spokesman for the AA said: “It should be programmed with the route before you set off.

“If it pops up with a message which requires just one press of a button, such as ‘A faster route has been found. Accept/ Decline’ you should be OK to do this, as you would with an in-built sat-nav.

“But if you need to re-programme the route then pull over and stop somewhere safe to do it.”

Another way round the law is by simply buying a phone holder and placing your phone there when driving.

It is vital that this does not obscure your view however, holders which attach to your air vents can be purchased.

If in doubt place your phone in the glovebox or turn it off to ensure it cannot be a distraction.

If you choose to use a phone, go hands-free phone to talk, keep conversations short and simple or find a safe and legal place to stop and phone them back.