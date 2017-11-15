‘Vampire’ sword killer Adrian Hynd to appeal sentence

A sci-fi fanatic who stabbed 25-year-old Alexander Forbes is set to appeal his murder conviction according to reports.

Adrian Hynd, 52, was given a life sentence last month and ordered to serve at least 18 years after stabbing Forbes during a confrontation at his home in Kirkcaldy on January 2 2017.

Hynd, who claimed he killed Forbes in self-defence after ‘fighting for his life’ has lodged and appeal according to a report in the Daily Record.

Hynd is also appealing against the length of his sentence.

Mr Hynd pleaded not guilty to murder