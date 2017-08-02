Veterinary nurses work round the clock to feed orphaned puppy

FIVE veterinary nurses helped bring this cute pup back from the brink by working round the clock as substitute mothers.

The team from Abercorn Vets in Portobello took turns to care for Hank after the Staffie youngster was brought in for rehoming at just two weeks old.

Hank was the weakest puppy in a litter of 11 and wasn’t getting enough milk so his worried breeder brought him in for help. He is now a healthy eight-week pup.

Veterinary nurse Nicola McClement said: “He was so cute that we couldn’t resist taking him on, and the teamwork to hand-rear him has been amazing.”