Veterinary students launch naked calendar for homeless pet charity

A group of students from the Royal School of Veterinary Studies is to launch a naked calendar to support homeless pets in need

As part of the fundraising appeal, a 2018 student naked calendar will be created with all the money raised being donated to All4Paws.

A group of students are to strip off for a charity calendar.

Photos in the calendar will incorprate iconic views of Edinburgh, adorable animals and ‘beautiful veterinary students comfortable in their own skin’

All4Paws is a charity initiated and run by vet students offering free veterinary care to the pets of people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

As part of the work with the group, students meet pet owners on a weekly basis who love and adore their pets, but simply struggle to access veterinary care due to the financial costs involved.

Funding raised will sipport free drop-in vet clinics as well as free basic supplies for these pets, including food, winter coats, leashes, and toys.

Calendars will be sold online, to a targeted global market through the project’s official website.

More than 100 veterinary students have offered to get undressed for the project.