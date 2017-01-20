Search

VIDEO: Anti-Trump banners hung in protest at North Bridge

0
Have your say

Anti-Trump campaigners have hung banners over North Bridge in Edinburgh in defiance against the President-elect to mark inauguration day.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Protest at North Bridge. Picture; Ian Georgeson

Protest at North Bridge. Picture; Ian Georgeson

A series of protests have been planned in the Capital with a larger scale protest planned at 5:30pm outside the American Embassy.

Some of the banners at North Bridge read; “Love trumps hate”, “Women rise up”, “There is no planet b”

Police said they are aware of the protest and will be monitoring the situation.

Banner reads 'The future is ours'. Picture; Ian Georgeson

Banner reads 'The future is ours'. Picture; Ian Georgeson