VIDEO: Anti-Trump banners hung in protest at North Bridge

Anti-Trump campaigners have hung banners over North Bridge in Edinburgh in defiance against the President-elect to mark inauguration day.

Protest at North Bridge. Picture; Ian Georgeson

A series of protests have been planned in the Capital with a larger scale protest planned at 5:30pm outside the American Embassy.

Some of the banners at North Bridge read; “Love trumps hate”, “Women rise up”, “There is no planet b”

Police said they are aware of the protest and will be monitoring the situation.