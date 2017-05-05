Video: Bins set ablaze in Newington

SHOCKED homeowners were woken in the middle of the night by yobs torching bins in their quiet city street.

Firefighters were called to Rankeillor Street in Newington shortly after 1am this morning to find litter in flames.

Flames rage from one of the bins in Rankeillor Street this morning

Resident Jim Ferguson videoed the scene posting on Facebook: “10pm polls close.. midnight anarchy on the streets of Edinburgh.

“They were gawn radge.. another one was blazing further up the street. Luckily the firemen restored order.”

The opening chapter of David Nicholls’ 2009 best-selling novel One Day is set in Rankeillor Street, made into a movie in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Two bins were hit and a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 1.15am we were alerted to reports of bins on fire on Rankeillor Street in Edinburgh.

“One appliance was mobilised and firefighters used a powerful hose to extinguish the fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Video via Jim Ferguson