Video: CCTV appeal following armed robbery in city centre

Police in Edinburgh have released a video relating to an armed robbery that occurred around 6.25pm on Monday, January 23, at a shop in Rose Street.

CCTV appeal following armed robbery, Edinburgh City Centre

They have released images and footage of a man that they believe may be able to help them with their investigation.

During the incident, a shop assistant was approached by a man brandishing a weapon and demanding cash from the till. The man made off with a three-figure sum of cash.

Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that could assist them with their enquiries. He is described as a white man with a medium build, around 5ft 10” in height.

He was wearing an olive green hooded waterproof-style jacket, dark trousers, and dark-coloured shoes with a light coloured rim around the bottom near sole.

He was also wearing a black coloured scarf and has a distinctive tattoo on his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Iain Wallace of Gayfield CID on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

