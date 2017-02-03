Video: CCTV appeal over Queen Street assault

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV footage of three men that officers wish to trace to assist them with their enquiries in connection with a serious assault.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 2.45pm on Sunday 30 October 2016 on Queen Street, at the junction with North St David Street.

A 40-year-old man sustained a serious facial injury and detectives believe the men pictured in the footage may be able to help with the investigation.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace the first man who is described as white, with dark hair, clean shaven, of heavy build and wearing a dark green jumper.

The second man is described as white, with short dark hair and wearing a pale blue and white checked shirt.

The men were in the company of the third man shown in the footage and were last seen heading south towards St Andrew Square

Detective Constable Andy Cory of Gayfield CID said: “The victim was on a night out in Edinburgh when he was attacked and left with a serious injury.

“We continue to investigate and would ask anyone who recognises any of the men in the footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland