Video: Ewan McGregor interview at Trainspotting premiere in Edinburgh

Ewan McGregor has told fans of his delight at returning to the role of Renton during the Trainspotting 2 film.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Ewan McGregor attends the 'T2 Trainspotting' world premiere in Edinburgh. Picture; Getty

The actor spoke of his joy at meeting up with the cast again and the importance of filming the sequel in Edinburgh.

He said “It was wonderful to come back and play these guys agaiin, and to hear those voices again.”

He added: “it was amazing to come back and take these characters forward again.”

Mcgregor refused to give any plot details of the film telling fans that to find out they would simply need to come and see it for themselves.